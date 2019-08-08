Preview: West Ham vs Man City

Premier League champions Manchester City start their title defence away at West Ham United on Saturday lunchtime.

Venue: London Stadium

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Referee Mike Dean

How to watch: The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1. If you do not currently get that channel, contact BT Sport customer services to subscribe ahead of the 2019/20 season.

West Ham team news

Captain Mark Noble (thigh) is a major doubt for this game, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (hip) is also struggling to be involved in the season opener.

Summer signing Roberto – a free transfer from Espanyol – is expected to make his debut in goal in Fabianski’s absence.

Fellow new arrivals Sebastien Haller, Pablo Fornals, Albian Ajeti and Goncalo Cardoso will also hope to be involved.

Man City team news

Summer signings Rodri, Joao Cancelo and Angelino are all in contention to make their Premier League debuts.

Pep Guardiola must decide whether to stick with Community Shield hero Claudio Bravo in goal or reinstate Ederson, who now has some training under his belt following his return from a post-Copa America holiday.

Fernandinho is also back in training, but Rodri could get the nod ahead of him in midfield.

Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Leroy Sane (knee) are both ruled out, while Aymeric Laporte (knock) is a doubt.

West Ham form

The Hammers’ pre-season form has been mixed. Of particular note is their 4-1 defeat to City in the Asia trophy.

They beat Altach, Fulham and Hertha Berlin, drew with Athletic Bilbao and lost toe Newcastle United.

Man City form

City were unbeaten in pre-season, excluding a penalty shootout loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Asia Trophy.

Apart from that, there were victories over the Hammers, Kitchee and Yokohama, followed by their Community Shield win over Liverpool last weekend.

West Ham vs Man City

It is no surprise that the champions are the big favourite to win this one, despite being away from home. Pep Guardiola’s side, who were beaten just once in the league last season, are 2/9 on to win at the London Stadium. You can get odds of 11/1 on a home win for West Ham, while the draw is at 5/1.