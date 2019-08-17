Preview: Wolves vs Man Utd

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United face each other in this weekend’s Monday Night Football fixture in the Premier League.

Hosts Wolves will be looking to record their first domestic win of the season, while United will be keen to maintain their positive start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019

Kick-off: 8pm

Referee: Jon Moss

Wolves team news

Wolves have no injury concerns going into their encounter with United.

They made nine changes for their Europa League tie in midweek, so most of their first-choice starters will be well rested.

New signing Pedro Neto, aged 19, was one of the nine players to come into the side against Armenian side FC Pyunik and scored on his debut.

Man Utd team news

Forward Alexis Sanchez will not be involved as he continues to build his fitness levels after sustaining a hamstring injury on Copa America duty with Chile.

Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah (both knee) remain sidelined with their injuries.

Summer signings Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are vying to make their second competitive appearances for their new club.

Wolves form

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were held to a goalless draw by Leicester City in their opening Premier League fixture last weekend. A much-changed side recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Pyunik on Thursday evening to book their place in the Europa League playoffs.

Man Utd form

United got their season off to the perfect start with a 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford last weekend. The Red Devils were unbeaten during pre-season and will hope to keep their run going at Molineux.

Wolves vs Man Utd betting

While EPL predictions are notoriously difficult to make, especially at this early stage of the season, the bookies have United as slight favourites going into this game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s are 13/10 to win this match, while hosts Wolves are 2/1 to secure all three points. You can get odds of 21/10 on the draw.