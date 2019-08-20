Reasons why everyone is using Bitcoin to bet on Arsenal

A brand new season of Premier League football is underway and Arsenal fans look forward to a successful run and, perhaps, their first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners are off to a fast start with a pair of wins to open the season. Bookmakers had Arsenal listed at 6/5 for their 1-0 season opening win in Newcastle. Those who took Arsenal as a heavy favourite in their second match versus Burnley must have breathed a sigh of relief when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang potted the eventual game-winning goal at the 64-minute mark.

Unai Emery has done a good job of steering Arsenal in the right direction since the wildly successful Arsène Wenger era abruptly ended in mediocrity. Still, the Gunners have their work cut out for them if they are to recapture Premier League championship glory. It certainly helps to have a top-flight goal scorer like Aubameyang in the lineup. If guys like Alexandre Lacazette and the young Dani Ceballos bring their best efforts, this squad will continue to rack up wins and earn punters a lot of cash.

Along with Manchester United, bookmakers currently have Arsenal listed at around 33/1 to capture the title. Manchester City is the overwhelming favorite at 1/2 with Liverpool not far behind at 5/2. Bitcoin bettors are seeing a lot of value with Arsenal and are putting their money where their mouths are. For those who didn’t know, the list of online bookmakers and online casinos that accept Bitcoin is steadily growing.

The great thing about betting with Bitcoin is the variety of ways Arsenal fans can get their action. Sure, they can bet on individual games or bet on Arsenal to win the championship. However, they have plenty of other wagering options too. Punters can get even odds on the Gunners finishing in the top four. Those who are looking for a more favorable proposition with a lower payout can always put their faith in Arsenal finishing in the top 10. The Gunners have been a top 10 Premier League team every year since 1995 when they finished in 12th place.

There is an abundance of futures bets that punters can place on their favorite players. With so much expectation on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal fans might want to consider a Bitcoin bet on him to outscore Harry Kane this season. It’s an appealing offer at 7/5. Additionally, punters are also presented with several betting options within individual Arsenal matches. Wager on spreads, match totals, team totals, or winning margins. Punters can even be on 1st half moneylines, totals, team totals, and spreads. Bet on penalties, corners, or whether a red card will be handed out.

There are so many ways to bet on Arsenal games that it’s hard to keep track. Add in the fact that a fast-growing number of online sportsbooks accept Bitcoin, and it’s easy to see why it seems like everyone’s using Bitcoin to bet on Arsenal games. Aside from the convenience and anonymity Bitcoin users enjoy, many Bitcoin bookmakers instantly process Bitcoin withdrawals, which means you get paid within minutes of making your withdrawal request. This is a luxury that most other payment methods don’t offer.

The high level of competition in the online sports betting industry is great news for those who want to use Bitcoin to bet on Arsenal. Most sportsbooks offer excellent deposit bonuses, and many of those are specifically aimed at Bitcoin users. One of the best Bitcoin sports betting bonuses is the 100% match bonus up to 5 BTC at Cloudbet. Punters can use their bonus Bitcoin to bet on any Arsenal game. Billed as the best Bitcoin sportsbook, Cloudbet serves up dozens of Arsenal wagering opportunities ranging from sides and totals to first half and second half props. Then there’s the plethora of live betting options that are offered while the games are still in progress. Bitcoin bettors can get into the action on their desktops or mobile devices.

Arsenal fans have loads of reasons to get excited about the 2019-20 Premier League season and having some Bitcoin at stake raises the excitement to a higher level. The fun has just begun and punters have plenty of time to get their Bitcoin and use it to bet on Arsenal games.