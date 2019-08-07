Romelu Lukaku to be fined by Man Utd

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be fined by the club for missing training without permission.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone says the Belgium international will be docked wages after spending the past two days training with former club Anderlecht.

Monday was a day off for United players, but Lukaku was due at Carrington for training on Tuesday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad prepare for the start of the 2019/20 season.

Lukaku is hoping to seal a transfer away from Old Trafford before this week’s transfer deadline.

Italian champions Juventus remain the club most likely to sign the former Everton man, but a potential swap deal fell through when United ended their interest in Paulo Dybala.

Juve’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan so far remain the only club to have made a bid for the 26-year-old. Their £54m offer was rejected by the Red Devils in July.

United paid £75m to sign Lukaku in July 2017.