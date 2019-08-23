Romelu Lukaku sold after being 9lbs overweight for Man Utd pre-season training

Manchester United sold striker Romelu Lukaku after he reported for pre-season training 9lbs overweight, according to The Sun.

The Belgium international did not feature at all for the Red Devils in their pre-season fixtures, and was subsequently sold to Inter Milan for £74m.

Lukaku was frequently derided by United fans for his bulky appearance last season. He has responded with several tongue-in-cheek comments in conjunction with photos of his six-pack and, controversially, top speed data from United training.

Despite the 26-year-old’s protestations, it now appears that his departure was due to problems with his weight.

He was forced to train alone for parts of United’s pre-season tour to Australia after turning up well above his ideal weight.

Although he has since slimmed down, he is reportedly still too hefty for new coach Antonio Conte’s liking.

Today’s report claims Lukaku was 104kg (16st 6lbs) when he arrived at the San Siro. Conte wants to see the former Chelsea and Everton man dip below the 100kg (15st 11lbs) before he considers him for selection.