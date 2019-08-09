Romelu Lukaku’s goodbye message to Man Utd

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has posted a farewell message to the club following his transfer deadline day move to Inter Milan.

The Belgium international left Old Trafford yesterday in a £74m move.

His transfer to Inter ended his two-year stint at United. During that time he scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.

But he had not played at all for the Red Devils in their pre-season friendlies and had spent the first-half of this week training with former club Anderlecht.

Writing on Instagram, Lukaku said: “To everyone involved with Manchester United – from the board to the manager and his staff, the players, and the fans. Thank you and good luck for the future @manchesterunited.”