Simon Mignolet: Club Brugge sign Liverpool goalkeeper

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has left the club to join Club Brugge.

The Belgian side have paid a £6.4m fee for the 31-year-old, with another £1.85m payable in add-ons.

Mignolet has signed a five-year contract with his new club after undergoing a medical this morning.

The Belgium international was part of the Reds’ squad for yesterday’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but has today returned to his homeland.

Mignolet, aged 31, was a £9m signing from Sunderland in 2013. He was the Merseysiders’ first-choice keeper for four seasons, but then lost his place in the side to Loris Karius and more recently Alisson Becker.

He was restricted to just two first-team appearances for the Reds last season.

Although he had expressed frustration last summer at Karius being allowed to leave while he was kept on as Alisson’s understudy, he appeared to have settled into his role as the Brazil international’s backup.