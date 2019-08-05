Simon Mignolet’s farewell message to Liverpool

Simon Mignolet has taken to social media to bid farewell to Liverpool after leaving the club to join Club Brugge.

The Belgium international, aged 31, completed his transfer away from Anfield this morning.

Writing on Twitter soon after the deal was announced, he said: “After more than six special years at Liverpool, the time has come to say goodbye. It’s been an incredible honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to achieve things that few players ever manage to achieve.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the fans for their support during the good times and the bad. I also want to thank all the coaches and managers I’ve worked with during my spell here; their knowledge and expertise has been invaluable.

“I’ve shared the pitch with some fantastic players over the years, but the current squad is the best I’ve ever been a part of. I’ll never forget that night in Madrid, and I’m glad I got to share it with such a terrific group of lads.

“It’s been a great ride. There have been ups, downs and everything in between, but I’ll always look back on my time at Anfield with fondness. I have no regrets – I’ve given my all and I’ve always done my best to wear the shirt with pride, and to represent the club with dignity and professionalism.

“Once part of the family, always part of the family. Deep inside I’ll always be a Red.

“Thanks for the memories Liverpool, and good luck for the future.”

Mignolet joined the Reds from Sunderland in a £9m move in 2013. He leaves having made 204 appearances for the club in all competitions in his six seasons on Merseyside.

But he did not make a single Premier League appearance last season, with Alisson Becker established as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice keeper.