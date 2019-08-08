Spurs agree deal to sign Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £25m deal to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, according to BBC Sport.

The England Under-21 international, aged 19, is a long-term Spurs target. The north London club are expected to finally get their man later today.

The deal needs to be tied up before the 5pm transfer deadline.

Tottenham will pay an initial £25m, but the fee could rise to £30m with add-ons. Midfielder Josh Onomah, aged 22, will move to Craven Cottage as part of the deal.

Sessegnon made 35 Premier League appearances for the relegated Fulham last season, scoring two goals.

The left-sided full-back or winger has been on the Cottagers’ books since joining their under-9s team in 2008. Twin brother Steven joined at the same time and is still on Fulham’s books.

In the past, there had been speculation that Spurs would sign both brothers, but that does not appear to be the case.

He was part of the England squad that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017.