Spurs complete Ryan Sessegnon signing

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, according to BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein.

The 19-year-old has joined Spurs in a £25m deal, which could increase to £30m with add-ons.

Sessegnon has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that tie him to his new club until June 2024. Spurs have an option to extend the deal by an extra season until June 2025.

The England Under-21 international plays at left-back or as a left winger. Given his preference for giving full-backs a prominent attacking role, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is likely to view Sessegnon as a marauding left-back.

Sessegnon leaves Craven Cottage having joined Fulham as an under-9 player in 2008.

He made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in August 2016. He has since made 120 appearances and scored 25 goals for the Cottagers, including 35 appearances and two goals in last season’s Premier League.

Sessegnon will retain his place in the top-flight, despite Fulham’s relegation to the Championship.