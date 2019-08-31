Spurs defender ‘gutted’ to be ruled out of Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters says he his “gutted” to be ruled out of tomorrow’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

The academy product is suffering with a thigh injury that will prevent him from featuring at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Walker-Peters would have expected to start the game if he had been fit, having established himself as Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice right-back since Kieran Trippier’s departure to Atletico Madrid.

Writing on Twitter today, Walker-Peters said: “Gutted to be missing tomorrow’s game with a slight injury. Working hard to be back asap. Come on boys!”