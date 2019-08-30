Spurs team news ahead of Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur have provided a team news update ahead of this weekend’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has several injury concerns ahead of the short trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Right-back Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Juan Foyth (ankle) are all ruled out of the game through injury.

Midfielder Eric Dier will be assessed for the game to determine whether he is fit enough to play. He has been experiencing some discomfort in his hip.

With Serge Aurier out of favour, Walker-Peters and Foyth out, and Dier doubtful, Pochettino has a headache at right-back.

He might be forced to deploy one of his left-backs – Danny Rose or Ben Davies – on the wrong flank or play the likes of midfielder Oliver Skipp or centre-back Toby Alderweireld out of position.

Under-23 prospects Jubril Okedina and Timothy Eyoma might also be under consideration, but throwing them into the derby would be a big gamble.