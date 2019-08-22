Spurs winger’s farewell message to club

Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has posted a farewell message to Tottenham Hotspur after leaving the club.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has completed a transfer to Turkish side Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

After the deal was announced, Nkoudou wrote on social media: “Dear Spurs fans, It’s now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham.

“Even though our story wasn’t the one I hoped for when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man. I’ve always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my teammates and the staff the very best for this season, and the followings.

“Also a big thank you to the fans who had my back and supported me through the times.”

Nkoudou joined Spurs from Marseille in 2016. He leaves having made 26 appearances and scored a single goal for the north Londoners.

He also spent time on loan at Burnley and Monaco during his time at the club.