Super Cup Preview: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea go up against each other in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. With the Reds having won the Champions League and the Blues holding the Europa League, it is the first ever all-English UEFA Super Cup.

After being crowned European champions for the sixth time, Liverpool make their sixth Super Cup appearance. They have won three and lost two so far.

Chelsea are taking part in the match for the fourth time. The Blues won the Super Cup in 1998, but have lost in both of their subsequent appearances.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who sustained a calf injury in the Premier League opener against Norwich City last Friday night.

Summer signing Adrian, who came off the bench against Canaries, is set to start in place of the Brazil international.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will have to decide whether Sadio Mane is fit enough to start after coming on as a substitute against Norwich.

Chelsea team news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Willian (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee) remain sidelined through injury.

Willian is the only one of that group with an outside chance of featuring.

New arrival Christian Pulisic will hope to start. The USA international was left on the bench for the Premier League opener against Manchester United yesterday afternoon.

Liverpool form

The Reds got their season off to the perfect start with a 4-1 win over Norwich on Friday evening.

That came after a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield, and an underwhelming pre-season.

Chelsea form

Frank Lampard’s first competitive game in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. That left the Blues with no points and two days’ less rest than Liverpool heading into the Super Cup.

Chelsea had gone through pre-season unbeaten prior to the loss at Old Trafford.

Super Cup betting

The Champions League winners are the hot favourites to win this one with the bookmakers. According to Mightytips, the Reds are 8/15 to win the cup in normal time. Chelsea are 4/1 outsiders, while the draw is 3/1.

If you prefer to take the draw out of the equation and bet on who will ultimately lift the cup, the bookies have Liverpool as 2/7 favourites and Chelsea at 27/10.

Venue: BJK Vodafone Park, Istanbul

Kick-off: 8pm

Referee: Stephanie Frappart