Tottenham confirm attacking midfielder’s transfer to Spanish side

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departure of attacking midfielder Samuel Shashoua to Spanish club Tenerife.

Shashoua, aged 20, has joined the Segunda Division side in a permanent deal.

Spurs announced they had reached a deal with Tenerife this evening.

The left winger, who can also operate through the middle or on the right, spent last season on loan in Spain at Atletico Baleares.

With Shashoua having impressed in the third-tier of Spanish football last season, Tenerife have been persuaded to give the youngster a chance in the second-tier.

He scored six goals and bagged four assists in 33 appearances for Majorca-based Atletico in the 2018/19 campaign.

Former England Under-18 international Shashoua was into the final year of his contract with Spurs.

He leaves the north London club without having made a senior appearance for them. He was an unused substitute for Spurs’ 1-6 Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in May 2017.