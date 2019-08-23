This Tottenham teamsheet looks ominous for Christian Eriksen’s future

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of keeping hold of Christian Eriksen are looking pretty bleak if this teamsheet is anything to go by.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke out in his press conference earlier today about his frustrations that the European transfer window remains open. Denmark international Eriksen has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

And if you believe in omens, this teamsheet from a Spurs game in May 2017 is not a very good one.

Pochettino selected the following substitutes for a 1-6 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium: Vincent Janssen, Michel Vorm, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Kevin Wimmer, Samuel Shashoua and Filip Lesniak.

This afternoon’s announcement that Shashoua is being sold to Tenerife leaves Eriksen as the only player from that list who is still on the club’s books.

Four of the others have left the club this summer, with Janssen and Vorm having departed during the off-season and Nkoudou and Shashoua leaving this week.

The Leicester game was Shashoua’s only appearance in a Spurs first-team matchday squad.