Tottenham’s Champions League group confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur’s opponents for the Champions League group stage have been confirmed.

Last season’s beaten finalists will go up against German champions Bayern Munich, Greek side Olympiacos and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

Spurs face Bayern four times in two seasons when they went up against each other in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1982 and the UEFA Cup in 1983, but they have not played in competitive fixture in the subsequent 36 years.

Their previous meetings with Red Star and Olympiacos are even more distant memories. Spurs lost 1-0 away at Red Star and won 2-0 at home in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup.

The previous season they had beaten Olympiacos 4-1 on aggregate in the same competition.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be hopeful of progressing to the knockout stages.