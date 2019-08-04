Tweet and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating AC Milan

Manchester United finished their pre-season with a penalty shootout victory over AC Milan in Cardiff yesterday evening.

Wales international Daniel James struck the decisive spot-kick to secure the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Marcus Rashford had given United a 15th-minute lead, but Suso equalised after 26 minutes.

A Victor Lindelof own goal gave the Italian side the lead on the hour-mark.

Jesse Lingard levelled the scores on 72 minutes and the game eventually went to penalties.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game and completing their pre-season schedule.

Pre season done! 6 out of 6 ✅

That one was for you Dad ❤ pic.twitter.com/K61CGFCyZT — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 3, 2019

6/6 ✅ Thank You To All The Fans For Your Support Throughout The Tour 👏🏾 #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/1Q8bmwopsf — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 3, 2019