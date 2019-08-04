Tweet and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating AC Milan
Manchester United finished their pre-season with a penalty shootout victory over AC Milan in Cardiff yesterday evening.
Wales international Daniel James struck the decisive spot-kick to secure the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
Marcus Rashford had given United a 15th-minute lead, but Suso equalised after 26 minutes.
A Victor Lindelof own goal gave the Italian side the lead on the hour-mark.
Jesse Lingard levelled the scores on 72 minutes and the game eventually went to penalties.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the game and completing their pre-season schedule.
Pre season done! 6 out of 6 ✅
That one was for you Dad ❤ pic.twitter.com/K61CGFCyZT
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 3, 2019
6/6 ✅ Thank You To All The Fans For Your Support Throughout The Tour 👏🏾 #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/1Q8bmwopsf
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 3, 2019
Pre-season done. See you at Old Trafford next week…🔴🕸 #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nHogIlcyfU
— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) August 3, 2019
Pre-season is over. Next stop: Old Trafford 🙌🏼🔴 pic.twitter.com/AfQR7jJAQ5
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 3, 2019
Red army 👹 pic.twitter.com/5VgI51nFU9
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) August 3, 2019
Pre-season ✔ Premier League 🔜 pic.twitter.com/BFKTJBp34U
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 3, 2019