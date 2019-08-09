Tweet: Ryan Sessegnon reacts to joining Spurs from Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Ryan Sessegnon has taken to social media to give his thoughts on joining the north London club.
The 19-year-old left-back was signed from Fulham in a £25m deal yesterday.
After he completed his move to the Premier League side, Sessegnon posted on Twitter to react to his transfer. The England Under-21 international said he was delighted to be joining Spurs and hoping to improve as a player as a result of doing so.
He wrote: “I am absolutely delighted and buzzing to have signed with @spursofficial. A club with a fantastic fan base and a place where I feel I can learn and improve as a player to take my game to the next level. I can’t wait to get started!
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) August 8, 2019