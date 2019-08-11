Tweet and Video: Ryan Sessegnon reacts to his Spurs presentation at Aston Villa game

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Ryan Sessegnon has taken to social media to give his thoughts on being presented to the club’s supporters.

The £25m arrival from Fulham was on the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs opened their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa yesterday evening.

Sessegnon, aged 19, is not yet available for selection due to an ankle injury, but he did take the acclaim of the crowd.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Thanks for the warm welcome @SpursOfficial 🙌🏿 Can’t wait to play my first game here 😍

“It was great to watch the team to a good victory today!”