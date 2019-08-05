Tweets: Harry Maguire’s goodbye message to Leicester and reaction to his Man Utd transfer
Manchester United’s new signing Harry Maguire has taken to social media to bid farewell to former club Leicester City.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Hull City in 2017, completed his big-money transfer to Old Trafford this lunchtime.
In the wake of the deal being announced, Maguire wrote to Leicester: “Massive thank you to
@lcfc for your brilliant support and amazing memories.
“We’ve been through many highs and some real lows but we stuck together. I wish you all the best in the future and I’m sure with a great owner you will keep rising as a club.”
In a subsequent tweet, he reflected on his arrival at United.
He said: “Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.
“I’m proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it’s been so far.”
