Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Burnley

Arsenal made it two from two in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Burnley in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Goals from strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured all three points for the Gunners in their first home game of the season.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos – a loan signing from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window – got both assists.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

It was a pleasure to play my first game at the Emirates this saturday job is done + 3️⃣ #PepeIsHere

