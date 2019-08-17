Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Burnley

Arsenal made it two from two in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Burnley in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Goals from strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured all three points for the Gunners in their first home game of the season.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos – a loan signing from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window – got both assists.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

⚪️ The team worked perfectly in this tough match. I am very proud of my teammates! And most of all, Arsenal fans were spectacular. I have felt their support and love since the first ball contact. 3 more points! Now we have to keep up working! Let's go! @Arsenal #Gunners pic.twitter.com/zLx3K2lORN — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) August 17, 2019