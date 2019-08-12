Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Newcastle

Arsenal got their 2019/20 Premier League season off to a winning start with a 0-1 away win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game just shy of the hour-mark.

The striker fired past Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after getting on the end of Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ cross at the edge of the penalty area.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say.