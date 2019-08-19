Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 1-1 draw with Leicester

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side picked up their first Premier League point under their new boss.

Academy product Mason Mount was the Blues’ star of the show. He scored his first goal for the club just seven minutes into his home debut.

Here’s what Mount and his team-mates had to say about the draw with the Foxes.