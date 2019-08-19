Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 1-1 draw with Leicester

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side picked up their first Premier League point under their new boss.

Academy product Mason Mount was the Blues’ star of the show. He scored his first goal for the club just seven minutes into his home debut.

Here’s what Mount and his team-mates had to say about the draw with the Foxes.

Unbelievable feeling to score my first goal for @ChelseaFC on my home debut. What dreams are made of! Shame to come away with just a point but we’ll keep working and come back stronger. 👊🏼🔵 pic.twitter.com/thm9sBZTEx — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 18, 2019

It was not the result that we expected to be, but we will keep fighting! 💪🏽 #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/sml35jqFqW — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) August 18, 2019