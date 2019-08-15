Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to being beaten by Liverpool in Super Cup

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.

The Blues took the lead through Olivier Giroud. Sadio Mane’s equaliser and second goal in extra time gave the Reds the lead. Jorginho’s penalty took the match to a shootout, which Liverpool won 5-4 after Adrian saved from Tammy Abraham.

After the final whistle, the Blues gave their thoughts on their narrow loss.

Here’s what they had to say.

Proud of this team. We fought until the end. We will keep working together to get results. Come on Chelsea!! 💪🏻🔵 / Orgulloso de este equipo. Luchamos hasta el final. Seguiremos trabajando juntos para conseguir los resultados. Come on @chelseafc !! #CFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/3DaV8Y9GVH — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) August 15, 2019