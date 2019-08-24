Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Norwich

Chelsea recorded their first win under new boss Frank Lampard with a 2-3 victory over Norwich City today.

There was a homegrown flavour to the scoresheet, with academy products Tammy Abraham (two) and Mason Mount scoring the Blues’ goals.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to reflect on events at Carrow Road and securing their first victory of the 2019/20 season.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts in East Anglia.