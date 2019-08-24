Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Norwich

Chelsea recorded their first win under new boss Frank Lampard with a 2-3 victory over Norwich City today.

There was a homegrown flavour to the scoresheet, with academy products Tammy Abraham (two) and Mason Mount scoring the Blues’ goals.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to reflect on events at Carrow Road and securing their first victory of the 2019/20 season.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts in East Anglia.

Dreams do come true 2 goals + 3 points cmmonnnnnn @ChelseaFC !!!! pic.twitter.com/z7l63A9wd6 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) August 24, 2019

First win of the season… Big 3 points! Well done bro @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/e5BTNl8Ncu — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 24, 2019

Great team spirit! We go for more! Support was class #cfc pic.twitter.com/Dr8OKBftmN — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) August 24, 2019

First win of the season… we keep going! @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/hOCX0rkdJX — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) August 24, 2019