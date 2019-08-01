Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Red Bull Salzburg
Chelsea beat Red Bull Salzburg 5-3 in a pulsating pre-season friendly last night.
USA international Christian Pulisic scored his first goals for the Blues, while Pedro Rodriguez scored with a delightful backheel finish. A Ross Barkley penalty and Michy Batshuayi’s finish completed the scoresheet for Frank Lampard’s side.
After the final whistle, some of the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on yesterday’s game in Austria.
Here’s what they had to say.
⚽️ Another pre-season test completed and a goal to remember. We keep working! / Otro test de pretemporada superado y un gol para el recuerdo. Seguimos progresando! @chelseafc #CFC #RBSCHE pic.twitter.com/aSkNwUog37
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) July 31, 2019
Job done, we keep working @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Rt70yKHcOa
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 31, 2019
Well done boys! The pre-season continues! #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/C0qeaQCVJC
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) July 31, 2019