Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea beat Red Bull Salzburg 5-3 in a pulsating pre-season friendly last night.

USA international Christian Pulisic scored his first goals for the Blues, while Pedro Rodriguez scored with a delightful backheel finish. A Ross Barkley penalty and Michy Batshuayi’s finish completed the scoresheet for Frank Lampard’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on yesterday’s game in Austria.

Here’s what they had to say.