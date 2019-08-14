Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool and Chelsea players look ahead to Super Cup clash

Liverpool and Chelsea players have been posting on social media in anticipation of this evening’s UEFA Super Cup clash in Istanbul.

The two Premier League sides face each other at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park stadium in the first ever all-English Super Cup.

Ahead of kick-off, players from both teams have be sharing their pre-match thoughts and photos of themselves training in the stadium yesterday evening.

You can see what they had to say in the selection of tweets below.