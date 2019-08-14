Tweets and Photos: Liverpool and Chelsea players look ahead to Super Cup clash
Liverpool and Chelsea players have been posting on social media in anticipation of this evening’s UEFA Super Cup clash in Istanbul.
The two Premier League sides face each other at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park stadium in the first ever all-English Super Cup.
Ahead of kick-off, players from both teams have be sharing their pre-match thoughts and photos of themselves training in the stadium yesterday evening.
You can see what they had to say in the selection of tweets below.
Great setting for another big game 🇹🇷🏆🔴 #supercup #YNWA pic.twitter.com/iXQaGVZnwA
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 13, 2019
Smiled all the way through 😁 pic.twitter.com/yy1UWgb7YF
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 13, 2019
Focus 🏆 #SuperCup #Istanbul #LFC #YNWA 💪🏻🔴 Vamosss!! pic.twitter.com/YqeiUJepyp
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 13, 2019
Looking forward to tomorrow! #SuperCup 🏆💪 pic.twitter.com/QZPbuoE7Kt
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 13, 2019
Ready 💪🏾🏆 #Supercup #Istanbul pic.twitter.com/NcBhuxoflC
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 13, 2019
💪🏼🏆🔥 #Supercup #XS23 #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/hVuBci0Jyi
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) August 13, 2019
Looking forward to the Supercup tomorrow. We are ready! #RedOrDead pic.twitter.com/TpPRDL9PWM
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) August 13, 2019
Come on, boys! 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YrfPyOvAsw
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 13, 2019
Merhaba Turkiye 😀
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 13, 2019
#SuperCup final tomorrow! Let's go Blues! #CFC 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/0ePuR8vJbm
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) August 13, 2019
Istanbul ⚽📌 #SuperCup #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ugNTgoIIfZ
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) August 13, 2019
🇹🇷⚽ #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/DHDWLDV1N8
— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 13, 2019