Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players look ahead to Community Shield

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in anticipation of this afternoon’s Community Shield.

The Reds go up against the side the pipped them to the 2018/19 Premier League title – a blow softened by their subsequent Champions League triumph – in a 3pm kick-off at Wembley today.

Vice-captain James Milner shared a photo of the shield to remind everyone of what is up for grabs, while fellow midfielder Gini Wijnaldum indicated he is excited about the game.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

First trophy of the season up for grabs tomorrow 💪🏻 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/dIT0N0Rlu4 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 3, 2019