Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Arsenal

Liverpool stayed at the top of the Premier League table and retained their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield this evening.

Goals from Joel Matip and Mo Salah (two) saw Jurgen Klopp’s side coast to a comfortable victory over the Gunners, who came into the match as the only other team with a 100 per cent record.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.