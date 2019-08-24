Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Arsenal
Liverpool stayed at the top of the Premier League table and retained their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield this evening.
Goals from Joel Matip and Mo Salah (two) saw Jurgen Klopp’s side coast to a comfortable victory over the Gunners, who came into the match as the only other team with a 100 per cent record.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Fantastic result! 🙌🏾 3 goals, 3 points, 3 W’s and top of the league! 💪🏾 Anfield you were amazing ❤️ #LIVARS #YNWA pic.twitter.com/kPdJYJzxQt
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 24, 2019
Big win 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/1ptnIjfpX8
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 24, 2019
Wasn’t leaving the gaffer hanging with this one… 😂
Great performance from the lads 👍🏼🔴#YNWA pic.twitter.com/etl5DEavuF
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 24, 2019