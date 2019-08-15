Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Chelsea to win Super Cup
Liverpool’s players have been reacting to lifting the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul last night.
The Reds’ love affair with the Turkish capital continued as they secured a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea. They won 5-4 on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their thoughts on lifting the trophy.
Here’s what the European champions had to say about having added another piece of silverware to the Anfield trophy cabinet.
Liverpool. Istanbul. Penalties. pic.twitter.com/umwkPfjg3I
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 14, 2019
Yes! That’s one for the Champions Wall A tough battle, but this team can overcome anything Massive thanks to all the Reds here in Istanbul ❤️ #YNWA #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/DVfVpTRM1m
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 14, 2019
Liverpool in Instanbul = trophies won the hard way #supercupchamps#greatsupportasalways pic.twitter.com/gyQ3QSaZQR
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 14, 2019
Great way to win another title with this jersey. Congrats, boys! Europe is red. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/vuqoKT10dK
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 14, 2019
Another one for the cabinet… pic.twitter.com/yCv5wOmdqv
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 15, 2019
Well done boys!! pic.twitter.com/2LUPLANUyj
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) August 14, 2019