Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Lyon

Liverpool rounded off their pre-season in style with victory over Lyon in Geneva last night.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, a Joachim Andersen own goal and Harry Wilson saw the Reds come from behind to record a 3-1 win.

After the final whistle, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad took to social media to reflect on a winning end to pre-season. They will next be in action in Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say after beating Lyon.

