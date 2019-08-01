Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Lyon

Liverpool rounded off their pre-season in style with victory over Lyon in Geneva last night.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, a Joachim Andersen own goal and Harry Wilson saw the Reds come from behind to record a 3-1 win.

After the final whistle, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad took to social media to reflect on a winning end to pre-season. They will next be in action in Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say after beating Lyon.

Happy to end pre season with a win and a goal #YNWA https://t.co/t2GApi9qvi — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) July 31, 2019

Feels good to have most of the team complete and to cap off the pre-season with a W! On to Sunday! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/HAB45Vqk0y — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 31, 2019