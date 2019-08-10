Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Norwich

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to beating Norwich City in their 2019/20 Premier League opener.

The Reds recorded a 4-1 win over the Canaries at Anfield last night. A Grant Hanley own goal, followed by goals from Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi saw the European champions cruise to three points.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

Back to Business 👊🏻 #ANFIELD #YNWA ❤️

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

View this post on Instagram

Well done lads💪🏼 #YnwA❤️

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on