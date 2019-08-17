Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Southampton
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this afternoon’s Premier League victory at Southampton.
After lifting the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening, the Reds made it two from two in the league with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s today.
Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino secured the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with former Liverpool striker Danny Ings pulling a goal back for the Saints.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.
Big result at a tough place! 🙌#YNWA pic.twitter.com/au5Iz0YF4n
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 17, 2019
Finished a busy week with a title 🏆 and another 3 points 💪🏻🔴
Thanks you all for your great support…The best is always to come!!#YNWA #LiverpoolFC #AlwaysLookingForward pic.twitter.com/puE4Q5IFZJ
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 17, 2019
End of a tough week, but two great results 🙌🏻
Sadio on 🔥🔥#welldoneboys#stitchesagain#donikedoheadbands pic.twitter.com/Itddh4jTqa
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 17, 2019
3 points! #YNWA 😁 pic.twitter.com/7BuvQMeX85
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 17, 2019
Yes! 🙌🏾 Secured 3 points on the road in a tricky match. Great way to finish a tough but very rewarding week 💪🏾 #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/3mBwUrXnZC
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 17, 2019
A trophy and a league win. Good week. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Jyp1XDaLhe
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 17, 2019