Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Southampton

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this afternoon’s Premier League victory at Southampton.

After lifting the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening, the Reds made it two from two in the league with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s today.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino secured the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with former Liverpool striker Danny Ings pulling a goal back for the Saints.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.