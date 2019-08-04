Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players reflect on Community Shield defeat to Man City
Liverpool’s players have been giving their thoughts on today’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.
After a 1-1 draw at Wembley, the match went to penalties. Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s spot-kick was saved by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 5-4 victory in the shootout.
After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the loss and look ahead to the start of the Premier League season.
Here’s what they had to say.
Great team performance today, especially the 2nd half. But a very disappointing result and a penalty to forget very soon 😔 Now move on and focus on the Premier League! 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/F1faIzAXlJ
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 4, 2019
Good performance from the boys, especially second half. We’re in a good place going into next week 💪🏻🔴#greatsupportagain#bringonfriday #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ttVBbDY1uS
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 4, 2019
Tough to take. Bring on Friday. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/KPtDR4e3nB
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 4, 2019
Thank you for your support today reds! 🙌 looking forward to Friday #YNWA pic.twitter.com/DaNxo1K9nN
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 4, 2019