Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Manchester United go their Premier League campaign off to the best possible start with a 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford’s double, a goal from Anthony Martial and Daniel James’ debut strike saw the Red Devils comfortably collect all three points against the Blues.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. James’ first goal for the club was a major topic of conversation.

Here’s what the players had to say.

Happy to be home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5EaAZGt8jv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 11, 2019

Proud to make my Old Trafford debut in these colours. What a game to do it in. What a team #MUFC #AWB pic.twitter.com/IsU3LM2C72 — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) August 11, 2019

It’s good to be back pic.twitter.com/nJIwiVxhA0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) August 11, 2019

Love a win at Old Trafford #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Oha3a4zedi — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 11, 2019

What a result! Special moment for me and my family to score on my Premier League debut at Old Trafford! No better feeling. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BQq8c6wiPF — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 11, 2019

What a moment, congratulations @Daniel_James_97 we’re all thrilled for you ❤️ https://t.co/kUUewbiUaf — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 11, 2019