Tweets and Photos: Man Utd reflect on draw at Wolves

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux last night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missed out on the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table by letting their lead slip.

Anthony Martial had put United in front midway through the first half, but Ruben Neves equalised early in the second half and Paul Pogba later missed a penalty that would have won the match for the Red Devils.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game.

It wasn’t the result we wanted but plenty of positives to take from it. Fans were amazing again, thanks for the support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qBPHlhEJAu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 20, 2019



