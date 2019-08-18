Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 2-2 draw with Man City

Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind and were rescued by VAR to secure a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Erik Lamela cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener, then Lucas Moura equalised Sergio Aguero’s goal just 14 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Gabriel Jesus appeared to have scored a late winner for City, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because the ball had hit Aymeric Laporte’s arm in the build up.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their draw at the Etihad Stadium.