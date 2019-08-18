Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 2-2 draw with Man City

Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind and were rescued by VAR to secure a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Erik Lamela cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener, then Lucas Moura equalised Sergio Aguero’s goal just 14 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Gabriel Jesus appeared to have scored a late winner for City, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because the ball had hit Aymeric Laporte’s arm in the build up.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their draw at the Etihad Stadium.

SPOTTED! Sometimes a bald head is useful ‍ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2N0XURG1Ld — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) August 17, 2019

A great shift from everyone and a good point in the end! #COYS pic.twitter.com/68353h5p5n — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 17, 2019

Very happy with the effort of the team. Tough place to go to so glad to take a point #COYS pic.twitter.com/zHSebosLw4 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 17, 2019