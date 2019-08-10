Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Aston Villa in their opening Premier League fixture of the 2019/20 season.

Last season’s beaten Champions League finalists looked to be heading for a disappointing start to the new campaign when John McGinn fired newly promoted Villa into a lead they maintain until late in the second-half.

But club record signing Tanguy Ndombele equalised on 73 minutes, then talisman Harry Kane struck a late double to secure all three points for Spurs.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game.