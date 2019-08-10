Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Aston Villa in their opening Premier League fixture of the 2019/20 season.

Last season’s beaten Champions League finalists looked to be heading for a disappointing start to the new campaign when John McGinn fired newly promoted Villa into a lead they maintain until late in the second-half.

But club record signing Tanguy Ndombele equalised on 73 minutes, then talisman Harry Kane struck a late double to secure all three points for Spurs.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game.

Fantastic win to start the new season. Congrats Tanguy on the debut goal. #COYS pic.twitter.com/qR9P8jXzBU — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 10, 2019

What a start! You guys were unreal and really got behind us when we needed you the most! #COYS 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNBkbd1ZqU — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 10, 2019