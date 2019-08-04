Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Inter Milan game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of today’s final pre-season friendly against Inter Milan.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a final game before the new Premier League season gets underway.

Spurs lost the game on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Moura opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Inter equalised through Stefano Sensi.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game.