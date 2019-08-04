Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Inter Milan game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of today’s final pre-season friendly against Inter Milan.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a final game before the new Premier League season gets underway.

Spurs lost the game on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Moura opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Inter equalised through Stefano Sensi.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game.

Incredible home support before the season starts. Looking forward to Saturday. #COYS pic.twitter.com/fx1jbrZ0kg — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 4, 2019

Another positive run out despite the penalties. Next stop @premierleague return #COYS pic.twitter.com/MKwYu2znIR — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 4, 2019