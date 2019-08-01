Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to winning the Audi Cup

Tottenham Hotspur beat Bayern Munich on penalties to win the Audi Cup pre-season tournament last night.

After beating Real Madrid in their semi-final, Spurs took a 2-0 lead in the final through Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen.

But Bayern fought back to level the scores and take the match to a penalty shootout.

Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved spot-kicks from David Alaba and Jerome Boateng to give the Champions League finalists victory.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.