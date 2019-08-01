Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to winning the Audi Cup
Tottenham Hotspur beat Bayern Munich on penalties to win the Audi Cup pre-season tournament last night.
After beating Real Madrid in their semi-final, Spurs took a 2-0 lead in the final through Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen.
But Bayern fought back to level the scores and take the match to a penalty shootout.
Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved spot-kicks from David Alaba and Jerome Boateng to give the Champions League finalists victory.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.
Starting as we mean to go on! #COYS pic.twitter.com/pYMPqbVaBu
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) July 31, 2019
Victory 🔥🏆 #AudiCUP #MS17 #COYS pic.twitter.com/OA0Fl6IUYl
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) July 31, 2019
🙌⚽️ #COYS #VamosSpurs #AudiCup pic.twitter.com/XEF6RO3Wvy
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) July 31, 2019
Feeling good in 🇩🇪! Well done, team!
Dos días positivos en Munich! Vamos, equipo!#COYS #VamosSpurs #AudiCup pic.twitter.com/6hP2oDPm23
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) July 31, 2019
Successful trip to Germany! Feeling good as we head into the final stages of pre season 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/cXcUty1SAk
— Dele (@dele_official) July 31, 2019
Successful trip away, learning & improving game by game 🏆 #COYS pic.twitter.com/YxBQux0zXP
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) July 31, 2019