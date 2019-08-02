Two players set to leave as Man Utd name squad for AC Milan friendly

Two Manchester United players look set to leave the club in the near future after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named his squad for the pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

The Red Devils face the Italian giants in Cardiff tomorrow evening.

Striker Romelu Lukaku is once again absent from the travelling squad. The Belgium international looks set to make a transfer to Juventus in the coming days.

Solskjaer’s only other change to the squad that travelled to Norway for the friendly against Kristiansund earlier this week is the omission of young goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

His absence suggests that a loan move is in the offing. The Portugal Under-21 international has previously spoken of his desire to play regular football this season. The 23-year-old Academy graduate has previously had loan spells at Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal and Kortrijk.

Solskjaer is taking David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant to Cardiff.

Chris Smalling and Angel Gomes, who both sat out the Kristiansund game, are expected to feature.