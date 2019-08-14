Video: Alex Iwobi links up with former Arsenal team-mate Theo Walcott in his first Everton training session

Everton’s deadline day signing Alex Iwobi has taken part in his first training session since joining the club.

The attacking midfielder was on duty at Finch Farm today to get his first taste of working with his new boss Marco Silva.

While the setting and the colours were unfamiliar, it was not all new for the Nigeria international. Iwobi linked up with his former Gunners team-mate Theo Walcott during the session.

You can see £40m new boy Iwobi taking part in his first training session with the Toffees in the video below.