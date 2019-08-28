Video: Alexis Sanchez arrived in Italy ahead of loan move to Inter Milan

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has arrived in Italy ahead of his loan move to Inter Milan.

The Chile international flew to Milan this afternoon after the two clubs agreed a deal for a season-long switch to San Siro.

Sanchez, aged 30, waved to the cameras as he left the airport.

You can see the United man arriving in Italy in the video below.

He is now set to link up with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who completed a permanent transfer to Inter earlier this month.