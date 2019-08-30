Video: Angel Gomes scores a beauty for Man Utd U23s vs West Ham U23s

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes scored this sensational goal for the club’s under-23 side in this evening’s game against West Ham United.

The senior squad are short of attacking options after Alexis Sanchez’s loan move to Inter Milan and with Anthony Martial injury, and Gomes will not have done his chances of forcing his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thoughts any damage with this strike.

The 18-year-old weaved his way through the Hammers’ defence before curling his right-footed shot into the net.

You can see the goal in the video below.