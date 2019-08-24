Video: Arsenal training ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal trained at their London Colney base on Friday as they put in their final preparations ahead of today’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Unai Emery’s squad appear to have uncovered a secret weapon ahead of the trip to Merseyside. Move over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, because it was rugged centre-back Sokratis who scored the pick of the goals in training.

The Greek defender turned into a jinking winger to cut in from the right wing and score a sensational solo goal.

You can see Sokratis’ stunner and move training ground action in the video below.