Video: Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah scores on his Leeds debut

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah scored on his debut for loan club Leeds United last night.

The Gunners starlet completed a season-long loan move to Elland Road on transfer deadline day.

Nketiah’s first outing in a Leeds shirt came in last night’s Carabao Cup first round tie at League Two side Salford.

The 20-year-old scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He tapped in from close range from Helder Costa’s low cross.

You can see Nketiah’s goal in the video below.

And here’s what the Arsenal youngster had to say after the game.