Video: Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe starts work at London Colney

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe has started work at the club’s London Colney training ground.

The Ivory Coast international, aged 24, reported for duty after his £72m arrival from French side Lille.

Pepe did some work in the gym with the Gunners’ fitness team, before putting on his boots to set foot on the training pitch for the first time.

After some stretching work on the grass, it was time for Pepe to kick a ball for the first time as an Arsenal player.

You can see Pepe in action at London Colney in the video below.