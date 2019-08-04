Video: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal (goals and highlights)

A late goal from Luis Suarez gave Barcelona victory over Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a first-half lead, but that was cancelled out midway through the second-half when Gunners full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles put the ball into his own net.

The scores stayed level until Suarez popped up with his 89th-minute decider.

