Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi records message after returning to training

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has recorded a short video message for the club’s supporters after returning to training.

The England international, aged 18, was back in training at Cobham yesterday after recovering from his Achilles injury, and took part in an open session at Stamford Bridge today.

It was at the Bridge that he gave an update on his return.

Standing at the edge of the pitch, Hudson-Odoi said: “Great to be back in training. It’s another step in my recovery. Can’t wait to be back at the Bridge playing again. See you soon.”

He didn’t offer any clues as to when he might be fit enough to be considered for selection.